Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

With a strong demand in the northern U.S. and Canadian markets, Perfect Equipment has officially released its cold weather tape adhesive wheel weights. This product joins the market in an attempt to alleviate cold weather-driven issues that can occur when installing adhesive wheel weights. Most adhesive weights are inefficient below 40 degrees, but Perfect Equipment’s cold weather tape maintains optimal bonding power at temperatures as low as 15 degrees.

Perfect Equipment believes this product is a strong addition to its portfolio of wheel balancing weights and has already witnessed much anticipation and a high demand for this new specialized tape. Customers can now order adhesive weights with Perfect Equipment’s Cold Weather Tape in lead and steel options.