PBR Brand Brake Pads Are Now Available Direct Online In 4 Proven Formulas



Australian formulation technology PBR Brake pads are once again available to the North American marketplace. It is now available direct online for DIY and DIFM overnight deliveries at PBRbrakes.com.

PBR offers an excellent selection of brake friction formulations to suit a wide range of vehicles and driving styles. Choosing the correct PBR formula for a vehicle and style of driving is critical to optimizing brake system performance. The company’s Australian-based engineering team carefully develops, tests and approves every friction compound to ensure optimal stopping performance throughout the life of the brake pad.

PBR Deluxe Advanced : Ceramic-based, user-friendly formula designed for standard city and freeway braking.

: Ceramic-based, user-friendly formula designed for standard city and freeway braking. PBR XBG Heavy Duty : Designed for frequent high-temperature braking, off-road ready.

: Designed for frequent high-temperature braking, off-road ready. PBR EURO+ : Designed for high performance European vehicles that require sport performance and hard braking.

: Designed for high performance European vehicles that require sport performance and hard braking. PBR Street Road Track (SRT): Designed for extreme high performance. For serious performance vehicles and drivers.

PBR offers premium-quality and reasonably priced brake pad formulations that provide the best combination of stopping power and outstanding attributes, says the company. All formulations are engineered by Friction Materials Pacific Australia Pty. Ltd. (FMP Group Asia Pacific) and manufactured at state-of-the-art manufacturing sites. All PBR pads are OE-pedigree formulations and built to internationally recognized standards, the company adds.