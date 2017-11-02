News
ago

PBR Brand Brake Pads Are Now Available Direct Online In 4 Proven Formulas

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,

View bio

AMSOIL Announces Reformulated XL Synthetic Motor Oil

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

Tenneco To Introduce Installation Videos, Other Resources To Help Customers Grow Suspension Conversion Businesses

Lisle Offers Three-Piece Mini Stipper, Cutter, Crimper Set

MAHLE Aftermarket Introduces MAHLE Performance Line Of Gaskets

Philips Unveils Ultinon LED, A New And Advanced Generation Of Automotive Lighting, Company Says

ALI Moves Into Larger Headquarters, Opens LiftLab

Hankook Tire Furthers Honda Partnership

JohnDow Introduces New Dynamic TPMS Programmable Solution

Maximize Diagnostic Capabilities With New Snap-on Software Upgrade 17.4


Australian formulation technology PBR Brake pads are once again available to the North American marketplace. It is now available direct online for DIY and DIFM overnight deliveries at PBRbrakes.com.

PBR offers an excellent selection of brake friction formulations to suit a wide range of vehicles and driving styles. Choosing the correct PBR formula for a vehicle and style of driving is critical to optimizing brake system performance. The company’s Australian-based engineering team carefully develops, tests and approves every friction compound to ensure optimal stopping performance throughout the life of the brake pad.

  • PBR Deluxe Advanced: Ceramic-based, user-friendly formula designed for standard city and freeway braking.
  • PBR XBG Heavy Duty: Designed for frequent high-temperature braking, off-road ready.
  • PBR EURO+: Designed for high performance European vehicles that require sport performance and hard braking.
  • PBR Street Road Track (SRT): Designed for extreme high performance. For serious performance vehicles and drivers.

PBR offers premium-quality and reasonably priced brake pad formulations that provide the best combination of stopping power and outstanding attributes, says the company. All formulations are engineered by Friction Materials Pacific Australia Pty. Ltd. (FMP Group Asia Pacific) and manufactured at state-of-the-art manufacturing sites. All PBR pads are OE-pedigree formulations and built to internationally recognized standards, the company adds.

Show Full Article