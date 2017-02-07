News/Video Scopes
OTC Introduces Wireless Video Scope Kit

ImportCar Staff Writers

OTC has announced the launch of the 3881 wireless video scope kit for North America. The tool provides technicians with a solution for the challenges experienced while conducting engine work or inspections.

The 3881 wireless video scope kit allows for the inspection of difficult areas to help technicians locate leaks, shorts, or any lost parts or pieces. Ideal in situations where an attached screen would prevent usage, the wireless video scope can be used in conjunction with a technician’s smart phone or tablet. The video scope kit includes a 9mm waterproof camera as well as a miniature 5.8 mm waterproof camera for checking small lines.

For more information on the 3881 wireless scope kit or other OTC specialty tools, visit OTCTools.com.

