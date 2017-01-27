News
On The Web – January 2017

On The Web – January 2017

Wagner Introduces New LongLife HD Lamps Offering Longer Service In Trucking, Utility And Municipal Vehicles, And Automotive Applications

Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

SMP Releases 242 New Parts For Standard, Intermotor Brands

Check Out The January Issue Of ImportCar Magazine

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage

Mazda: Performing Regular Undercar Maintenance

We take a look at brake and undercar service on the Mazda vehicle lineup. Good work habits from start to finish are critical for a ­successful job.

10 Toughest Cabin Air Filter Jobs

What are the toughest import cabin air filter replacements? #NissanJuke #maintenancemonday #autorepair @Import_Car

Nissan: Head Gasket Replacement Procedures

With the reliability that late-model Nissans and their engines enjoy, we don’t find ourselves doing too much heavy engine work anymore. Many of us miss the feeling of accomplishment we’d get when completing an in-house engine rebuild. I know I always enjoyed the moment when the fresh engine would light right off and run well.

Tech Minute – Subaru Stretch Belts

Andrew Markel discusses stretch belts on Subaru vehicles and how to inspect when they are worn.

