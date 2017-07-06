OnStar: Redefining The Diagnostic And Claims Processes

As ADAS technology continues to revolutionize today’s vehicle, the automotive industry is being presented with opportunities to improve the vehicle owners’ experience.

At this year’s 6th annual MSO Symposium, Justin Klug, Emerging Business Group, GM OnStar, will discuss Redefining the Diagnostic and Claims Processes with his perspective from OnStar.

OnStar has been a leader in the advancement of first notice of loss and the industry is preparing for the next level of that natural evolution. Collision repairers, insurers, parts suppliers and others will benefit from the data that will be made available. It will allow all of the stakeholders access to more advanced, accurate and timely information. This free flow of data will be a disrupter of current processes and the industry needs to brace itself for change.

Companies such as GM are investing millions of dollars in developing technology that will not only improve customer safety, but also customer convenience. Some vehicle owners are receiving information about their car today. How soon before they begin receiving software updates, resetting of Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC’s) and diagnostic information without having to bring their vehicle to a repair shop? Technology is going to make this a reality soon, which will once again change business models and processes.

This is one example of the hard-hitting information that will benefit you and your business.

Staying relevant requires staying current. If you don't have information, you can't make decisions to adjust your business and prepare for the future.

*Please note, you must qualify to attend. The MSO Symposium is exclusively attended by high-growth MSOs, owners of large independent repair shops, and property & casualty insurance company executives.