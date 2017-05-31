News/OEMTOOLS
ago

OEMTOOLS Offers 26-Piece 1/2″ Drive Ratchet And Socket Set

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Standard Motor Products Releases 94 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Monster Introduces New 12V Ultra-Safe Lithium Ion Jump Starter

Lang Tools Offers Wheel Stud Installer And Rethreader Kit

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Announces MyPlace4Parts 'Give 'Em Hellcat' Sweepstakes Winner

Hunter's AutoComp Elite Earns Approval From Several OEs

INFINITI Tech Tip: DTC P0101 Stored Due To Dirty Throttle Valve

Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up


The OEMTOOLS 26-Piece 1/2” Drive Ratchet and Socket Set (23995) includes a variety of the most popular size sockets and more. Most OEMTOOLS items feature a hard chrome finish, a smooth satin finish that won’t show prints and keeps rust away, says the company.

The sockets are thin-walled with chamfered ends and a Posi-Grip No-Slip design that gives technicians more socket-to-fastener contact. The ratchet is designed with a sealed head to keep dirt out and is fully re-buildable and repair parts are available.

The set comes in a super-sturdy organization case with metal latches, which are replaceable.

  • 1/2” Drive Sockets, 6 Pt.: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1”, 1/16”, 1/18”, and 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 24 mm
  • 1/2” Dr. Extension Bar: 3”
  • 1/2” Dr. Extension Bar: L6
  • 1/2” Swivel U-Joint
  • 1/2” Dr. Regular Ratchet

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article