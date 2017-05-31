OEMTOOLS Offers 26-Piece 1/2″ Drive Ratchet And Socket Set



The OEMTOOLS 26-Piece 1/2” Drive Ratchet and Socket Set (23995) includes a variety of the most popular size sockets and more. Most OEMTOOLS items feature a hard chrome finish, a smooth satin finish that won’t show prints and keeps rust away, says the company.

The sockets are thin-walled with chamfered ends and a Posi-Grip No-Slip design that gives technicians more socket-to-fastener contact. The ratchet is designed with a sealed head to keep dirt out and is fully re-buildable and repair parts are available.

The set comes in a super-sturdy organization case with metal latches, which are replaceable.

1/2” Drive Sockets, 6 Pt.: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1”, 1/16”, 1/18”, and 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 24 mm

1/2” Dr. Extension Bar: 3”

1/2” Dr. Extension Bar: L6

1/2” Swivel U-Joint

1/2” Dr. Regular Ratchet

For more information, click HERE.