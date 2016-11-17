The key to locating bank one/sensor one, is to identify the #1 engine cylinder.

In a V-type motor (see Photo 1), sensor one is in the exhaust system before the catalytic converter.

In an inline motor (see Photo 2), the rear sensor (or sensor two) is in the exhaust system after the catalytic converter.

Using a 10-megaohm digital voltmeter, hook up the voltmeter’s red probe to the sensor’s signal wire and the black probe to engine ground. Note: Use the back-probe method, do not pierce the wire.

1. Start the engine and let it idle for about two minutes while watching the digital reading on the voltmeter. It should be fixed for a short period at around 0.1 or 0.2 volts.

2. After two or three minutes, the voltage reading will begin to fluctuate between 0.1 and 0.9 volts. If the sensor takes four minutes or more to begin fluctuating, replace it.

3. Record the lowest and highest voltage reading from the voltmeter in any one-minute period. The voltage should fluctuate constantly between 0.1 and 0.9 volts.

4. Replace the oxygen sensor if the voltage:

• Goes above this range,

• Remains below 0.5 volts, or

• Stays fixed at a particular voltage

5. Open and close the engine throttle with a quick motion. The sensor’s output voltage should go up and down accordingly.

The O2 sensor normally alternates between zero volts and one volt.

If the O2 sensor voltage is fixed at one volt, check for these rich air-fuel ratio conditions:

Plugged air filter

Faulty ECU

Faulty air mass meter

Faulty MAP sensor

Faulty idle control valve

Faulty fuel pressure regulator

Faulty fuel injectors

Restricted fuel return line

Fouled spark plugs

Faulty ignition wires

Ignition timing

Faulty oxygen sensor

Faulty air fuel sensor

Faulty EVAP

Associated wiring

Engine coolant temperature

If the O2 sensor voltage is fixed at zero volts, check for these lean air-fuel ratio conditions:

Vacuum leak

Faulty ECU

Faulty air mass meter

Faulty air flow meter

Faulty MAP sensor

Faulty idle control valve

Faulty fuel pressure regulator

Faulty fuel pump

Restricted fuel filter

Faulty fuel injectors

Faulty PCV Associated wiring

Exhaust gas leak

Faulty oxygen sensor

Faulty air fuel sensor

Ignition timing

EGR valve

Courtesy of Denso.