NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up



Recently, NGK Spark Plugs hosted the YANG regional meet-up in Novi, Michigan, at Ascension Brewing Co. YANG (Young Auto Care Network Group) is part of the Auto Care Association, providing young auto care professionals under the age of 40 the opportunity to network with industry peers, enhance knowledge and improve leadership capabilities.

The event featured several hors d’oeuvres, complimentary drinks and a “TED talk” inspired presentation by NGK Spark Plugs’ Senior Vice President of Aftermarket Mike Schwab. Drawing upon his 30 years of experience in the automotive world, Schwab emphasized two important pillars of success in this industry: respect and rollercoasters.

“I really enjoy this industry and I’ve met some of my greatest friends as a result,” said Schwab. He emphasized that having respect for others, in the workplace and with customer interactions, leads to strong leadership. Schwab used roller coasters as a metaphor for how important it is to enjoy oneself in an intensive and sometimes reactive industry.

The event was open to YANG members and non-YANG members alike. Approximately 30 people attended the event, coming from all areas of the industry. Companies such as Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, APQ, Experian, Philips Lumileds and Auto Wares were all represented at the event.

For more information about YANG events, or to register to become a member of YANG, visit autocare.org.