New Swivel Socket Sets Available From Monster

Monster introduces two new XXL 12” swivel socket sets – the MST99777 11-piece metric set and MST99789 10-piece SAE set.

Made of cro-moly forged steel with black oxide coating, these sockets feature a 30° swivel head for more usable torque than universal joint designs.

The pinless joint design prevents binding and is safer than traditional universal joint designs, says the company.

The sets come with a lifetime warranty.

Monster products are available exclusively through the mobile tool distribution channel. Ask your local tool dealer for pricing and to purchase.


The MST99777 11-piece metric set includes sizes: 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19mm.


The MST99789 10-piece SAE set includes sizes: 5/16”, 3/8”, 7/16”, 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16” and 7/8”.

