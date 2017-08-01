New Stant Catalog Now Available



Stant Corp. has introduced a new catalog for replacement caps and thermostats. Featuring applications for passenger cars and light trucks, the new trilingual catalog is available for viewing online as well as in printed form.

“With comprehensive coverage for nearly every light-duty vehicle on the road today, Stant leads the way when it comes to premium-quality caps and thermostats,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp. “Stant caps and thermostats are specially designed and manufactured to meet stringent specifications so professional service technicians can be confident that each part inside a Stant box is best to market.

Stant is a leading manufacturer of locking and non-locking fuel caps, radiator caps and oil caps for domestic and import nameplate vehicles. The company also offers its customers a complete line of green and yellow fuel caps for diesel and flex fuel vehicles. Stant thermostats are completely manufactured by Stant and thoroughly tested to ensure performance and reliability.

To view the new 2017 Stant Cap and Thermostat Catalog, visit Stant.com or contact a Stant representative to request a printed copy. To learn more about Stant, visit Stant.com.