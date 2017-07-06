News/Monster Tools
New Heavy-Duty Cordless Circuit Tester From Monster

Quickly detect DC voltage on automobiles, trucks and motorcycles ranging from 3 to 24V DC without the need for a connection to ground using the new heavy-duty cordless circuit tester (MSTCHT504) from Monster.

It’s made with an audible beep and dual color LED lights that alert the user to DC voltage presence — red for power and green for ground on 6V, 12V and 24V systems. It is designed with a clear body to easily view the indicator lights so you know right away what’s hot and what’s not.

The stainless steel testing probe gives you a reliable reading every time and when not in use it has an attached tip protector, said the company. Built-in 3.6V lithium battery allows a 30-hour minimum run time. Its compact size can be used in tight access areas with no cord interference and store in your pocket with the convenient metal pocket clip.

MSTCHT504 – Heavy Duty Cordless Circuit Tester 3-24V DC

  • Bi-directional polarity testing: Power and Ground
  • Audible beep and dual color LED indicates red for power and green for ground on 6V, 12V and 24V systems
  • Test circuits without the need for a connection to ground
  • Built-in 3.6V lithium battery/30hr minimum
  • Computer safe
  • Compact size for use in tight access areas
  • For automotive, commercial vehicle and equipment repair.

Monster automotive tools and equipment are available exclusively through the mobile tool distribution channel.

