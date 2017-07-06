New Full-Size Air Ratchet From SP Air Corp.

The new SP-7730 full-size ratchet from SP Air Corp. is designed to offer the technician high speed, as this ratchet is three times faster than a standard full-size ratchet, says the company.

The SP-7730 impact ratchet offers 100 ft.-lbs. of torque at 450 rpm.

While other ratchets may have a major reaction when you tighten the bolt, causing bruised knuckles or worse, the new SP-7730 is reaction free. It has an impact clutch that stops the tool from reacting when you tighten bolts.

Get more information about SP Air tools at spairusa.com.