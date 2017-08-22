News/Allpart Supply
New Auto Lift Hydraulic Power Unit For Two- And Four-Post Lifts From Allpart Supply

Allpart Supply is now offering an advanced-technology power unit product for two- and four-post auto lifts. Auto lift power units provide the hydraulic pressure required for raising and lowering vehicles on two- and four-post auto lifts.

These power units are ETL tested and certified, pressure-balanced for high volumetric mechanical efficiency and contain a high-performance, pressure balanced pump for fast lift speeds.

The 12,000-lb., two- and four-post lift power units feature lowering flow control, a high horsepower and high torque electric motor, a fixed relief valve and low-leakage design valves.

