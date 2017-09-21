New Arnott Coil Conversion Kit Provides Path To Reliable Suspension For 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class And CL-Class

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced its exclusive Mercedes-Benz suspension Conversion Kit for the 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) and CL-Class (W216 Chassis) models with AIRMATIC and without 4MATIC.

Arnott says C-2609 provides an error-free conversion of AIRMATIC suspension systems to a more reliable coil spring suspension.

Arnott’s aftermarket kit retails for $1,350 and enables the conversion of an entire Mercedes-Benz suspension system for less than one air strut at retail OE pricing. The conversion kit is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Arnott’s design features front and rear shock absorbers custom-tuned to provide a smooth and comfortable ride. Arnott also includes an exclusive patents pending Electronic Bypass Module (EBM) to permit easy installation without modifications and eliminate suspension dash panel error lights.