National Bar’s Leaks And Rislone Offer Rewards Program To Drive Sales

Bar’s Leaks and Rislone are offering rebates on a range of chemical tools this year, through the company’s new national Auto Care Rewards program. The program is designed to help drive sales of Bar’s Leaks’ newest product, Main Seal Motor Oil Leak Repair (p/n MS-1), as well other products, including Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair (p/n 1150) and Rislone Fuel System Treatments for gasoline (p/n 4700) and diesel fuel (p/n 4740) systems.

“Our new Auto Care Rewards program can make it easier for your customers to decide whether to try a new product,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development. “By eliminating some of the perceived risk up front, by drastically lowering the customer’s cost, it improves your chances of making a sale.”

Customers can find current reward offers, file for rebates, track their rewards and more at the central Rewards Center online at autocarerewards.com. Rebates of $5 to $10 per product are provided via a prepaid Visa card.

Current and upcoming rebate offers include:

August: $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Gasoline Fuel System Treatment or Complete Diesel Fuel System Treatment

October: $10 rebate on Bar's Leaks Main Seal Motor Oil Leak Repair and $10 rebate on Bar's Leaks Cooling System Repair

November: $5 rebate on Rislone Complete Gasoline Fuel System Treatment or Complete Diesel Fuel System Treatment