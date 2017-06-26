News
MotoRad Honored With AutoZone’s ‘WITTDTJR’ Award

ImportCar Staff Writers

MotoRad, a global provider of automotive aftermarket thermostats and closure caps, was presented with a “WITTDTJR” (What It Takes To Do The Job Right) Award from AutoZone during the 2017 AutoZone Vendor Summit on May 31.

MotoRad, a longstanding AutoZone vendor, was among 14 suppliers recognized during the annual event in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Thanks to their collaboration and innovation, MotoRad helped AutoZone exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Bill Hackney, AutoZone senior vice president, merchandising, customer satisfaction. “They expanded their premium FAIL-SAFE thermostat offering, identified multiple thermostat assemblies with redesigned technology to deliver safer, better quality parts and continued to provide ‘best in class’ DIY and commercial category growth.”

