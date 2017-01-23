MOOG Steering And Suspension Brand Continued To Expand Coverage In December

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ MOOG steering and suspension brand once again expanded its coverage in December, introducing 319 new parts.

MOOG product engineers introduced 31 new suspension control arms/assemblies in December, including suspension control arms (RK100002, rear upper) for more than 6.1 million Ford, Mazda and Volvo vehicles: the 2013-‘15 Ford C-Max, 2013-‘17 Escape, and 2000-‘17 Focus; the 2007-‘13 Mazda Speed 3, 2004-‘13 Mazda3, and 2006-‘10 and 2012-‘15 Mazda5; and the 2007-‘13 Volvo C30, 2006-‘13 S40, and 2001-‘05 V50.

Suspension trailing arms (RK6402, rear) are offered for more than 6 million General Motors vehicles, including the 2005-‘09 Buick Allure, 1997-2005 Century, 2005-‘09 LaCrosse, and 1998-2004 Regal; the 2003-‘13 Chevrolet Impala, 2014-‘16 Impala Limited, 1990-2001 Lumina, and 1995-2007 Monte Carlo; 1988-’97 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme and 1998-2002 Intrigue; and the 1988-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Also available through MOOG distributors are exclusive MOOG products including sway bar frame bushings (K201450, rear; K201453, rear) for more than 1.6 million Ford F250/350 Pickup Trucks, and suspension trailing arm bushings (K201355, rear) and suspension control arm bushings (K201368, rear arm to frame, lower rear, rear arm to knuckle and upper) for Fiat Chrysler sedans, including the 2011-‘14 Chrysler 200 and 2007-‘10 Sebring, plus the 2008-‘14 Dodge Avenger and 2009-‘17 Journey.

Suspension control arms and ball joint assemblies (RK100122, rear upper) are now offered for more than 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles, including the 2007-‘13 Acura MDX and 2010-‘13 ZDX, and the 2009-‘15 Honda Pilot. In addition, rear lower front suspension control arms and assemblies (RK100124) are available for more than 2.8 million 2013-‘16 Toyota Scions, and 2013-‘17 Subaru Foresters, 2008-‘16 Imprezas, 2010-‘17 Legacy sedans, 2010-‘17 Outbacks and 2013-‘15 XV Crosstreks.

“Once again, MOOG shows that it is the quality and coverage leader across our combined product categories,” said Bryon Osterland, general manager, global steering and suspension, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “2016 was a strong year for MOOG as we continued to extend our product offerings and number of potential repair opportunities for technicians.”

To learn more about these and all the other new MOOG products, visit MOOGParts.com or contact your MOOG supplier.