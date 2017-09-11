MOOG Launches New ‘Leader Of The Pack’ Competition For NASCAR Fans



MOOG, the “Official Steering and Suspension Partner of NASCAR” and leading brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, has kicked off an exciting competition for NASCAR enthusiasts. Fans now have a chance to register for the new “Leader of the Pack” competition. Participants will have the opportunity to select their favorite Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver that they feel will win that week’s race, and depending upon where that driver finishes, will earn points for that driver’s performance. Point totals are cumulative, and at the end of the competition, the fan with the most points out of 400 will be eligible to win a trip to the race of their choice during the 2018 NASCAR season.

The company says that registration is easy – visit bit.ly/MOOGLeader and follow the instructions. Starting today, registrants will be able to make their first driver selection, and may continue to do so every week through Nov. 19. The first 100 registrants will win an exclusive MOOG hat, 51st Championship poster and MOOG decals. Other sweepstakes prizes also will be available for weekly participation.

“In keeping with our longstanding NASCAR partnership, MOOG is excited to bring this new competition to all racing fans and fans of the MOOG brand,” said Tim Nelson, director, Motorsports, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Not only will participants get to follow their favorite drivers through the NASCAR Playoffs, but will also have a chance to win great prizes and maybe even get to see a race in person.”

To learn more about MOOG products, contact a MOOG Steering and Suspension supplier or visit moogparts.com.