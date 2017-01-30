Mohawk Offers 12,000-Lb. Low-Ceiling Two-Post Lift

Mohawk’s LC-12 is a low-ceiling, clear-floor, above-ground lift capable of raising light- and medium-duty vehicles up to 12,000 lbs.

Two 4” heavy-duty cylinders make for safer, steadier lifting.

Columns are constructed of 3/4” thick forklift masts, for a lifetime of trouble-free service, says the company.

Each Mohawk carriage rolls on eight double-sealed, self-lubricating, steel ball bearing rollers.

Easily adjustable overhead stainless steel hydraulic lines can be set at any height (or routed in the floor) to accommodate all tall trucks and vans.

Low profile 5” (4-1/2” with three-stage arms) swing arms fit under most passenger cars.

This lift is equipped with Mohawk’s 5″, 7-1/2″ and 10″ stackable lift adaptor pads.

Available with optional lower height three-stage swing arms that retract 2” (1” each side) shorter and reach 10” longer for varied fleets. Three-stage swing arms are standard on the LC-12-3SA.

Mohawk lifts feature all-position mechanical safety locks in both columns, starting at the ground, to full lifting height.

Swing arm restraints automatically engage upon lifting and automatically disengage when the vehicle has been fully lowered.

