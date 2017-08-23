Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics



With the latest release of its ProDemand auto repair information software, Mitchell 1 has enhanced the user experience to streamline the display of ProView content to assist technicians in diagnosing multiple trouble codes.

“Continuous improvement based on user feedback is a top priority at Mitchell 1 and the latest release of ProDemand is a perfect example,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “We are happy to roll out the new layout of ProView to help technicians save time in their diagnostic process.”

The ProView troubleshooting tool allows technicians to see how different combinations of diagnostic trouble codes relate to failed components. The tool provides an interactive relationship back and forth between the code and the components that cause or contribute to the setting of the code.

Users will see that the ProView display has been updated to show codes and symptoms relative to components in two columns, making it easier for them to read and understand the real-world relational data in the graph.

Also included in the latest release is the addition of the VIN engine character as part of the vehicle identification. This helps auto repair technicians differentiate among different engines and is especially useful in situations when the engine size is not visually obvious or when the OEM has two or more engine types of the same size.

ProView is powered by real-world information in the SureTrack diagnostic resource in ProDemand and based on more than 36 million Real Fixes from actual repair shops. SureTrack brings together a unique combination of industry intelligence and expertise to help automotive repair technicians increase accuracy and efficiency from diagnosis to completed repair.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.