Midtronics Introduces DSS-5000 Battery Diagnostic Service System



Midtronics, Inc. has introduced the DSS-5000 Battery Diagnostic Service System, featuring Conductance Profiling.

Conductance Profiling is a patented technology designed to provide more, and deeper, information about battery State of Charge (SOC) and State of Health (SOH) than available via either traditional load or conductance testing, says the company.

This new Midtronics technology delivers significantly fewer Charge & Retest decisions, in addition to battery reserve capacity warnings. With the number of electronic components and accessories in today’s vehicles, additional demand is placed on the reserve capacity of batteries. The DSS-5000 can detect and flag reserve capacity issues, a key to avoid loss of vehicle function or no-start conditions.

The DSS-5000 supports diagnostics for conventional lead-acid, AGM and EFB batteries and advanced vehicle systems, including start-stop. Featuring a three-piece design that is easy to carry and hold, the DSS-5000 includes a controller with 5” full-color touchscreen display, tester pod and charging/storage dock (integrated printer is optional). An integrated camera supports VIN capture. The detachable controller makes it easier to perform system test and scanning functions and provides a convenient option for sharing battery diagnostic results with customers.

The touchscreen provides easy system navigation and displays a series of pre-programmed service apps that promote quick, error-free testing — ideal for busy shops or inexperienced technicians, says Midtronics. The tool automatically identifies the vehicle and battery system from the VIN and guides the user through how to properly test the vehicle, including a battery registration function (if required) and on-screen reset checklist.

“Today’s service environment requires diagnostic solutions with the technology, communication and information to support ever more sophisticated batteries and vehicle systems,” said Will Sampson, vice president and business leader, transportation division at Midtronics. “As the complexity of battery and electrical systems continues to evolve, diagnostic technology must not only stay in step but also be flexible enough to adapt to new technologies as they emerge.”

The DSS-5000 supports future vehicle/battery technologies via automatic software updates delivered wirelessly with Midtronics Battery Management Information System (BMIS) program maintenance. VIN capture through an integrated camera establishes vehicle service records within BMIS and offers shop management an administrative tool to establish and monitor team battery service goals. On-tool WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities support flexible networking capabilities.

The DSS-5000 is available for order now in the United States. The DSS-5000 platform has already been adopted by multiple major customers and will shortly be in use in dealer service locations throughout the United States.