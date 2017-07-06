News/Meyle AG
Meyle Introduces Repair Kit For Front Axle On BMW X5, X6

Meyle AG recently introduced its Meyle-HD repair kit for the front axle on BMW X5 and X6 models built from 2007 onward.

The repair kit includes all required control-arm assemblies along with a full set of corrosion-resistant mounting parts.

The kit also includes the Meyle-HD control arm with adjustable guiding suspension ball joint. Engineered to adapt to three different original designs, the control arm makes wheel alignment measurement prior to repair unnecessary, according to the company.

With this all-in-one kit, repair professionals have all required parts on hand at once, saving them the time-consuming identification and ordering of the correct part,” the company said in a news release.

The ball joint of the Meyle-HD control arm features an anti-corrosion coating, and the socket is made from a highly wear-resistant plastic material. The Meyle-HD bushings can be replaced separately.

The Meyle-HD control arm kit comes with an extended four-year warranty, as do all items in the Meyle-HD portfolio.

The new repair kit is available under the Meyle reference 316 050 0109/HD (short No.: MCK0052HD).

