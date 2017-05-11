European/Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Transmission fluid sweating

Model: 2009 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC

Symptom: Oil leakage at the seam between the automatic transmission and the transfer case. Leakage can occur around the entire seam.

Cause: Leakage at the automatic transmission/transfer case flange.

Service Procedure: Seal with black sealant only if there is definite droplet formation in the vicinity of the seam or in the vicinity of the propeller shaft to the front axle transmission.

If the problem is a “sweating” leak, sealing must not be carried out, as this is a normal phenomenon inherent in the design of oil-filled systems.

Disassemble the transfer case housing and seal it using black sealant.

Transmission fluid leaking

Courtesy of ALLDATA.

