The Mercedes-Benz AIRMATIC suspension system was introduced in 1999 on the S-Class and has subsequently been used on the E-Class and most of the automaker’s SUVs. The system employs electronically controlled air springs that provide an ideal balance of ride comfort and handling.

The suspension lowers automatically at higher speeds for improved aerodynamics, stability and fuel efficiency, and AIRMATIC also provides automatic 4-wheel level control to help compensate for additional cargo or passengers. It is one of the faster-reacting air-ride systems in the market.

While most AIRMATIC systems can go 120,000 miles without any service or repair, sooner or later a failure will occur. There are three main problem areas for AIRMATIC suspensions: relays, compressors and leaking airbags.

Relays & Compressor

If a problematic AIRMATIC suspension comes into your shop (one that is dead or intermittently leaving the vehicle on the bump stops), one of the first things to check is the high-amperage fuse for the compressor. The relay can fail on either the “on” or “off” position. If it fails in the “on” position, the fuse blows. If it fails in the “off” position, the fuse will not blow.

This AIRMATIC strut from an S-Class will typically develop leaks on the top of the strut.

This AIRMATIC strut from an S-Class will typically develop leaks on the top of the strut.

The relay has a bad habit of getting stuck in the “on” position. This will lead to a dead battery and maybe a worn compressor. It will also damage the relay. The system will force the extra pressure out of the bypass valve and exhaust hose, and the owner may notice the compressor running and a hissing noise coming from the front of the vehicle. In some cases, the compressor will be damaged from the constant running.

Mercedes-Benz typically mounts the compressor behind the front bumper in the engine bay. It is mounted there for optimal air circulation and noise reduction, but it is not uncommon for the compressor to fail long before the airbags start to leak.

The compressor has a fixed piston that tilts in the cylinder. The cylinder is sealed with a ring made of phenolic resin or a similar material. The ring is not lubricated and is designed to wear into a barrel shape.

Over time, the compressor will not generate enough pressure to recharge the reservoir(s) in a specified period. This will cause a message in the instrument panel to come on and the suspension to go into a safe mode to minimize compressor run-time. It is not an indication that there is a leak in the system.

If you have a vehicle where all four airbags have been replaced, it is prudent to recommend the replacement of the compressor.

Leaks

Leaks in AIRMATIC units are common on some early models. Later models use an improved air spring design, but over time they can still leak.

On W220 S-Class models, leaks typically occur on the tops of the struts. The soft rubber material that can be seen through the hole in the top on the strut towers can develop cracks. In some cases, owners have tried to apply epoxy to the top of the strut to seal leaks, but this may work only for a short time. Some aftermarket air-ride manufacturers have redesigned this top-cap area to reduce the possibility of leaks.

The rear springs on some AIRMATIC suspensions can be labor-intensive to replace, while others are as easy as replacing a strut. The 2003-’09 E-Class (W211) is known for leaking rear springs. These springs mount to the lower control arm and the sub-frame. Leaks typically occur where the clamps hold the springs to the upper and lower caps.

GL Series SUVs have air bags in the front that can be serviced without having to replace the entire strut.

GL Series SUVs have air bags in the front that can be serviced without having to replace the entire strut.

To replace these springs, you’ll need to lower the rear sub-frame. This requires the removal of the exhaust system, driveshaft and parking brake components to be able to access the air bags and reservoirs. Some aftermarket replacement air bags have been engineered to eliminate the separate reservoir. This reduces another component that can cause leaks down the road.

Other Issues

A valve body mounted next to the compressor performs pressure actuation for the air springs. The valve body containing the solenoids for the air-ride units is non-serviceable, but the pressure sensor on the end of the component can be replaced and has been known to fail due to water contamination. This sensor is critical for controlling the operation of the compressor and the pressure in the reservoir(s). If the sensor is bad, it will generate the code C1144.

AIRMATIC systems use three or four level sensors. Most systems typically have two sensors in the front and one in the rear. If there is a fault with these sensors, it will generate codes C1132-C1135. If one of these codes is present, check the linkages for the sensors first. When one sensor is malfunctioning, the vehicle may try to level itself to match the malfunctioning sensor. This could lead to a vehicle that is too high or too low.

Most AIRMATIC systems use accelerometers mounted on or near the shock towers. These sensors are designed to detect body movement and sudden impacts that are found on rough roads. If the accelerometers detect rough conditions, the ride height will be increased. When these sensors go bad, they will generate codes C1121-C1123. If an accelerometer has failed, it might cause the system to raise the suspension to the highest ride height.

Coil Conversions

If a customer is facing a large repair bill to service an AIRMATIC suspension, one option might be to convert the system to coil springs. These kits cost less than replacing all four air-ride units and can eliminate future air-ride problems.

The most important item to consider when selecting an air-ride conversion kit is the electronic bypass module that generates signals to ensure the instrument panel is not illuminated. The bypass is essential for all Mercedes-Benz AIRMATIC car conversions and also provides the correct simulated signals for the Automatic Dampening System.

 

  • Tony

    I have a 2000 7E5 50 and the compressor is not even kicking on. All four corners are low. I’ve checked the fuses. Fuses are good. What do you suggest I checked next?

    • Keffer Roberts Smith

      Check that relay. Your fuse typically feeds the relay. If the relay, as the article mentions, is stuck in the off position, the relay cannot send power to the compressor. If it still doesnt work and you have power and ground at your compressor then you have a bad compressor. If the relay is good and the fuse is good and you still don’t have power at your compressor, you are either not getting a command from the module or you have a broken wire. Dont forget to check and clean grounds. You will most likely need a schematic on the system if the relay checks out good.

      • Goran

        I have a 2001 S320 cdi MB and I have this problem: when the wehicle is
        turned off, the level of the car drop too low on all four sides. When I start the
        engine message ,,AIRMATIC, STOP, CAR TO LOW,, appears. After 2 minutes the car
        is raised normaly. Could you detect the couse of dropping the car when engine
        is not running, please?

  • Keffer Roberts Smith

    Check that relay. Your fuse typically feeds the relay. If the relay, as the article mentions, is stuck in the off position, the relay cannot send power to the compressor. If it still doesnt work and you have power and ground at your compressor then you have a bad compressor. If the relay is good and the fuse is good and you still don’t have power at your compressor, you are either not getting a command from the module or you have a broken wire. Dont forget to check and clean grounds. You will most likely need a schematic on the system if the relay checks out good.

  • Kevin

    I have a W220, new compressor and relay, compressor does not come on, checked power at the 40 amp fuse but the test lamp does not light, but if I short pins 30 and 87 at the relay then the compressor starts up and pumps the car up, why is there no power at the fuse (orange second from front), but when I short the relay the compressor starts ?

  • Ian Haddow

    I have a 2010 ML with airmatic and 149,000 kms. My dealer has told me all 4 link arms are seized and must be replaced at a cost of approx. $500. Is this a common problem

  • Frederik Albrecht

    Is there a connection between a tired battery, a poor generator and a New Air compressor. i have Just replaced IT. After one week the generator (4 month old) burned out, and the Air compressor got stuck. After New battery insection the compressor Works but No pressed Air comes out of IT. What to do ?

  • Patrick voorhis

    i dont see a comment about the compressor not turning on when you start the car, and car is sitting on the stops in safe mode i gather, was fine the night before. no warnings or symptoms. thanks for any help

    • Carlos

      I have a 2007 GL450. I had a compressor issue, it wasn’t working. The car didn’t rise at all. It was really low but still drivable. I received the Airmatic “visit workshop” message in the dash. My mechanic found the air compressor’s power connector it was corroded. Replaced and now problem solve. Just a note, about 1y ago, I replaced the front struts. SUV was about 125,000 milles.

  • lancelot

    Thank you for the article, very well written and clear for non-car guys. I have a question about my 2009 GL 320. It has 100,000 miles and I’ve had to replace both front airmatic struts, and have put in Arnott replancements. One about a years ago and the other was done a month ago and these are working great. The car runs fine, but I’ve noticed that intermittently the driver’s side rear suspension will settle after parking it. It’s not always, but about 20% of the time it will be resting noticeably much lower on that side. Sometimes it’s overnight, sometimes it’s just 20 minutes after parking. Because of the added weight that the passenger rear has to support that side also is lower, but not as much as the driver’s side.

    My repair guys couldn’t find a leak, but took off the arms and lubricated them, saying they were quite stiff, but the problem persists on that side. I’m wondering if this is a problem with the airmatic strut itself, or if this is more likely the level arm or whatever it’s called that may need to be replaced. Any help appreciated. I am hoping it’s not the strut as that seems to be a very expensive repair if it’s a rear strut.

    • Mike

      I have a 2009 GL 320 also that had a similar problem. My read passenger side shock had a leak. I replaced both rear shocks and now the driver rear side will deflate in park. No leak. Please let me know what you find out.

      • phoenix

        My 2009 was doing that too and just today seems to have lost all “lift” on the drivers side airmatic struts. It is also now giving a warning. Have either of you had any luck figuring out what’s going on or causing it?

  • Brian R Bohrnstedt

    Great article! I have a 2007 E550 4Matic that is stuck in the UP position. I had an air strut replaced and now the system is WAY up in the air. I am not receiving any warnings on the dash. Do you have any suggestions that I might try? Do you think I may have a bad level sensor that’s throwing the whole system off? This was not an issue before I replaced the bad strut. Thanks!

  • kenletson

    I have a E550.. My mechanic replaced relay and when he was pulling it out (real hard to get at on eclass and is not secured well) the compressor came on for a second or two. I am at a loss as to why it is not turning on. I have a OBD II code reader and there is no codes being thrown and was wondering if can I apply 12 Volts directly to compressor to see if it comes on. Last time it raised was when I was on a bumpy road with a couple passengers and it went all up as it is supposed to do.It was getting low before that. Now. It is getting low again and not turning on.Thanks!

  • brian gibson

    I have just acquired a brand new C205 MB amg line c class coupe with airmatic suspension.
    I want to change the road wheels and it means jacking the car up.
    Is it ok to do this as I have read horror stories of issues with the airmatic suspension after doing this.
    Brian

  • [email protected]

    I have a 03 E500, it’s rear shocks bleed down when ever it is below 30 degrees. the driver side more than the passenger side. Any ideas as to what this could be? I have noticed the compressor comes on for only a minute and then stops. Where as in the warmer times it stays on till the system is at correct height.

