Maximum Alignment Convenience With BendPak’s HDS-Series Alignment Lifts



BendPak’s HDS-Series alignment lifts are engineered to meet the strenuous demands of even the toughest professional lifting jobs, says the company.

The HDS-14LSX alignment system features front turn plates and rear slip plates built into the runways. The wheels always respond to your adjustments with no resistance or hassle. The HDS-14LSX features aircraft-quality stainless steel and aluminum pneumatic cylinders that release all four locks simultaneously with the push of a button. The spring-loaded safety locks automatically engage continuously when raising the lift.

For added safety, a second lock system acts as an automatic slack-cable device, automatically engaging in the event of an unexpected cable failure. Lifting cables, airlines, safety latches and sheaves are all fully enclosed within the lift structure.