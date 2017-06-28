News
Matco Tools Offers MAXTPMS And OBD II Module

The Matco Tools OBD II Module for MAXTPMS (MDMAXTPMSOBD), pairs with the MDMAXTPMS to enable re-learn procedures through the OBD II port.

This unit was designed to bypass many of the manual reset procedures that are time consuming and confusing for domestic and import vehicles.

The convenient design features a built-in flashlight on the top to help locate the DLC connector in vehicles. By adding this unit, the MDMAXTPMS becomes a standalone TPMS diagnostic and reset tool with 98.6% coverage of all vehicles.

To see how to reset a TPMS in less than two minutes, visit youtube.com/watch?v=VC1W7CGRM4s.

