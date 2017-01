MAS Industries, a North American manufacturer of premium chassis parts and control arms, has announced the introduction of 113 new part numbers, which cover more than 38 million vehicle service possibilities.

The 113 new numbers are available now and include the following popular late-model applications:

• 2004-’14 Chevrolet Malibu

• 2007-’14 Honda CR-V

• 2006-’16 Dodge Charger

• 2003-’06 Ford Expedition

• 2009-’14 Nissan Murano