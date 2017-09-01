MAHLE Service Solutions Offers TechPRO VDS Combo Kit For Light And Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics



MAHLE Service Solutions has introduced its TechPRO Diagnostic Systems VDS Combo Kit. The new kit includes components to diagnose and repair both light and commercial vehicles and is ideal for mixed fleets and municipalities that service a variety of vehicle sizes.

Earlier this year at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW), MAHLE Service Solutions announced its collaboration with Noregon to introduce a new in-shop diagnostic and repair solution for commercial vehicles. The TechPRO Commercial Diagnostic System (VDS1000HD) from MAHLE Service Solutions, powered by JPRO, provides the heavy-duty market with the ability to analyze, diagnose and repair commercial vehicles.

The VDS1000HD provides more than 54,000 heavy- and medium-duty fault codes with detailed OEM level component and trailer descriptions. The easy-to-use design allows users to view and print log files, obtain fault management information, store and save data and review total vehicle health status, according to MAHLE.

“Competitive scan tools for commercial vehicles require you to point, click and tell the machine what type of vehicle and system you are connecting to,” said Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions. “The TechPRO VDS1000HD automatically detects all the components that are custom installed in a commercial vehicle, which greatly simplifies the repair process so technicians do not have to take additional time to find this information.”

The VCI1000HD adapter is fully RP1210c- and J1939 type 2-compliant, making it simple for technicians to connect with other OE diagnostic software systems. In addition, the VDS1000HD offers expansive bi-directional testing capabilities – such as manual DPF regens, cylinder cutout tests and idle shutdown enable/disable –­ at an affordable price point.

The VDS1000HD also can run diagnostics on the aftertreatment system, including graph interpretations and checklists to aid technicians throughout the diagnostic process.

A one-year subscription for the VDS Combo Kit allows users to activate and use both the VDS1000 and VDS1000HD diagnostic software and includes regular software updates.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions and its diagnostic repair solutions, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.