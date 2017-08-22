News/MAHLE Service Solutions
MAHLE Service Solutions Offers Premier SAE-Certified Unit For R-134a Heavy-Duty Vehicle A/C Service

The ArcticPRO ACX1180C refrigerant handling system from MAHLE Service Solutions is the premier SAE-certified unit to service heavy-duty vehicles that use R-134a refrigerant.

The ArcticPRO ACX1180C is the OEM heavy-duty commercial option from MAHLE Service Solutions’ ACX1180 series. Easy to service and maintain, MAHLE says the ACX1180C is designed to increase technician productivity due to its fully-automatic program to recover, vacuum, leak test and charge without command for ease of operation. The ACX1180C also features an integrated test function that allows the user to capture a before-and-after service snapshot to ensure proper A/C system service functionality. High-pressure leak detection and liquid refrigerant flushing are standard high-performance features essential for heavy-duty service, according to MAHLE.

In addition to recovering more than 95 percent of heavy-duty A/C system refrigerant, the ACX1180C features a high capacity 50-lb internal DOT cylinder to service larger commercial vehicles (as compared to the typical 30-lb cylinder in automotive version recovery machines). The unit also includes a 5 CFM vacuum pump, an integrated printer, an ambient humidity sensor, three temperature sensors, four pressure sensors, a vacuum micron sensor providing greater system diagnostic capabilities, a factory-installed heater belt and is hybrid certified.

MAHLE Service Solutions is currently offering a promotion that includes a free unit cover for customers who purchase an ACX1180C machine between Aug. 7 and Sept. 30.

The ACX1180C meets stringent certification requirements, including SAE J2788, SAE J2099 and UL 1963, and is backed by a two-year parts and labor warranty.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.

