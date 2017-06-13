MAHLE Service Solutions Introduces New A/C Service Unit To Help Aftermarket Shops Service R1234yf Vehicles



The new ArcticPRO ACX1250 air conditioning (A/C) service unit by MAHLE Service Solutions economically services R1234yf vehicles, according to the company. R1234yf is the new worldwide A/C refrigerant that has entered the U.S. market and is designed to be environmentally friendly with the intent of reducing its impact on global warming.

MAHLE says the ArcticPRO ACX1250 provides a cost-effective, efficient and safe method for aftermarket shops to service R1234yf vehicles that will soon come off warranty.

“As the use of R1234yf continues to grow, automotive technicians will increasingly be asked to service vehicles with this new refrigerant,” said Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions. “MAHLE Service Solutions believes the ACX1250 is the most affordable SAE certified R1234yf service equipment available for the U.S. market.”

The ACX1250 is designed to increase technician productivity due to its fully-automatic program to recover, vacuum, leak test and charge without command for ease of operation. An external refrigerant identifier minimizes costly refrigerant cross contamination risks. The ACX1250 is designed to recover more than 95 percent of automobile A/C system refrigerant.

The unit has numerous built-in safety features for the secure handling of R1234yf refrigerant. In addition, the unit comes with a 4.3-inch VGA resistive touch screen.

With its significant OE competence, MAHLE Service Solutions is a trusted source for information and products to help dealerships service vehicles that use either R1234yf or R134a refrigerants.

The ACX1250 meets stringent certification requirements including: SAE J2843, SAE J2099 and UL 1963.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.