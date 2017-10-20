MAHLE Announces Schedule For AAPEX 2017

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. and MAHLE Service Solutions will be holding a number of events and training sessions at this year’s AAPEX event in Las Vegas.

The activities will commence on the first day, Oct. 31, with a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the MAHLE Aftermarket booth, No. 2661. At 4 p.m., the “Drive With the Original” Technician Promotion Grand Prize, a custom-built Petty’s Garage Ford Mustang, will be given away.

MAHLE Aftermarket and MAHLE Service Solutions will both be holding training sessions at the new outdoor Mobility Park at AAPEX 2017. The Mobility Park will be located behind the Sands Expo in the LINQ parking lot.

MAHLE Service Solutions will feature diagnostic guru Donny Seyfer, an ASE Master Technician and owner of Seyfer Automotive. Seyfer will demonstrate the latest scan tool technology, as well as proper procedures for underhood diagnostic work to keep automotive professionals ahead of the curve.

MAHLE Aftermarket will hold training sessions on gasket technology and troubleshooting. MAHLE Original gasket experts Bill McKnight and Tim Golema will share installation tips and advice on selection of the proper gasket.

The schedule for the MAHLE sessions at Mobility Park is as follows:

Underhood Training: MAHLE Original Gaskets

Tues., Oct. 31, 1:15 – 2 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 1, 1:15 – 2 p.m.

Thurs, Nov. 2, 1:15 – 2 p.m.

ScanTool Theater: MAHLE TechPRO Diagnostic Scan Tool

Tues., Oct. 31, 2:15 – 3 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 1, 2:15 – 3 p.m.

Thurs, Nov. 2, 2:15 – 3 p.m.

In addition to the training sessions at the Mobility Park, experts from MAHLE Service Solutions will be educating technicians on safe handling of the new 1234yf A/C refrigerant at the MAHLE booth No. 2661. Any service professionals or distributors who visit the booth to learn about the new refrigerant will be entered to win a Microsoft tablet or Yeti cooler.

MAHLE is the exclusive sponsor of the Service Professionals Program at AAPEXedu and also is a sponsor of the CARS educational program.