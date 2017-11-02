MAHLE Aftermarket Introduces MAHLE Performance Line Of Gaskets



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. unveiled a new line of MAHLE Performance gaskets for high-performance engines at AAPEX in Las Vegas. The line initially covers select gaskets for the most popular engines modified for increased output. MAHLE Performance will serve as the overarching brand under which gaskets – and in the near future performance engine parts like piston rings and Clevite engine bearings – will go to market.

“We’re excited to be making this announcement to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the launch of the MAHLE Original gasket brand,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. “MAHLE recognizes the tremendous opportunities in the automotive aftermarket for products with superior quality and advanced technology.”

One area Douglas singled out was in the design of high-performance head gaskets. He noted that many offerings are still made of composite material while multi-layer steel (MLS) designs have proven to have many advantages.

“We will be making MLS technology available in many older applications that have only had composite gaskets to choose from,” said Douglas. “This will be part of our mission – to bring the very latest in gasket technologies to older applications.”

In addition to head gaskets, the MAHLE Performance line includes intake and exhaust gaskets for many popular applications, also utilizing the very latest technologies. For example, many performance intake manifold gaskets are constructed of paper with a silicone bead. MAHLE Performance intake gaskets are constructed of a fiber material with a steel core and silicone bead, for significantly improved performance.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

“MAHLE has been a partner to the top teams in Formula One, NASCAR and NHRA for decades,” said Douglas. “We understand the demands that increased horsepower can exert on engine components like gaskets. MAHLE is on the cutting-edge of gasket technology with major automotive OEs, and we will be bringing that advanced technology to the performance market.”