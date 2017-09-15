MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Releases 2017 MAHLE Original Gasket Catalog For Automotive Aftermarket Customers

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. recently announced the release of its 2017 MAHLE Original gasket catalog for Asian, European and domestic applications in North America.The MAHLE Original gasket catalog features 6,871 SKUs, including 1,314 new part numbers, and 1,151 part numbers that are exclusive to MAHLE. The 2017 catalog provides coverage for more than 1 million applications, representing more than 35 million vehicles in operation in North America.

“MAHLE Original gaskets match OE parts in form, fit and function,” said Jon Douglas, general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “The MAHLE Original gasket line also offers the best coverage in the aftermarket – across domestic, Asian and European vehicles.”

The catalog can be downloaded in PDF format on mahle-aftermarket.com. The part numbers contained in this new catalog are also available in the eCatalog online at catalog.mahle-aftermarket.com/na, where the application can be searched by product, vehicle make and engine. The catalog is written in English, with French and Spanish translations available in the body of the catalog.

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced at AAPEX 2016 that the new brand name for the gasket line would be MAHLE Original; these are the same sealing products sold in North America since 2107 under the Victor Reinz brand licensed to MAHLE Aftermarket.

MAHLE Aftermarket also announced at AAPEX the “Drive With The Original” promotion, with a grand prize of a custom-built, twin-turbocharged MAHLE Mustang built by Petty’s Garage. The winner will be selected at AAPEX 2017 in the MAHLE booth.

Information on entering the “Drive With The Original” Promotion is available on specially marked MAHLE Original gasket boxes. Complete information about the “Drive with the Original” promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions, can be found at drivewiththeoriginal.com.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact a local sales representative.

