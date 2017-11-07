MACS Reminds The Aftermarket To Be Aware Of Changes To Section 609 Requirements In 2018



Technicians who service mobile A/C systems and distributors who sell refrigerant need to be aware of new regulations that becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2018, concerning the requirement of technicians to be Section 609 certified.

The final rule published in November 2016 extends Section 608 requirements to HFCs. Starting Jan. 1, 2018, sale of most refrigerants of two pounds or larger will be restricted to 608 and 609- certified technicians; distributors must keep refrigerant sales records and verify purchasers are (or employ) 608- or 609-certified technicians. Small cans (2 pounds or less) of non-exempt refrigerants may continue to be manufactured or imported and sold after Jan. 1, 2018, if equipped with self-sealing valves.

There is no mandatory re-certification, Section 609 certification once obtained is good for life. Technicians who have lost their MACS or IMACA certification may replace their credentials for $10 by calling the MACS office at 215-631-7020, ext. 0 or following the directions listed on the Section 609 page of the MACS website here.

“The MACS staff has been busy answering questions for technicians and distributors who are confused or have been given wrong information about the new requirements. MACS wants everyone to understand that if you are Section 609-certified your credentials are good for life. If you have lost your credentials and are MACS or IMACA certified, MACS can issue a reprint of credentials for a $10 processing fee,” said Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer.

Technicians who are not certified can become certified by visiting the MACS website at macsw.org. The newest Section 609 certification program, which debuted in 2015, includes training on handling R-1234yf. Section 609 certification can be obtained through a written or online test for $20. Group classes also can be arranged by contacting the MACS training department at 215-631-7020, ext. 304 or email [email protected].

To learn more about Section 609 certification visit the MACS website at macsw.org. To view the new regulations on the U.S. EPA website, visit epa.gov/section608/refrigerant-sales-restriction.