Mac Tools New Macsimizer Workstation For Efficient Tool Storage



The new Mac Tools mid-size MB5930 Macsimizer Workstation features the benefits of the company’s 30” depth unit, while its 59” width is more conducive to some work spaces.

Two extra-wide top drawers span the length of the box, providing the ability to store extra-long items. The 5” drawers allow for storing deep sockets and the 3” drawers allow wrenches to be stacked, increasing the number of wrenches that can be stored per square inch.

The MB5930 features ball bearing slides with a capacity 200 lbs. per pair, heavy-duty 6” casters with iLock brakes for positive wheel locking and tubular locks for improved security.

This unit can be ordered with a matching hutch, the MB5998, while a top box and side cabinet will also be available soon.

“Power-Up” Front-Facing Power Outlets

Tech series toolboxes can now be ordered with integrated power outlets on the front shell. This feature uses a special recessed design for added protection to the four standard outlets and two UBS power ports. Part numbers: Various – using the “PDP” suffix (example: MB1084PDP)

Available in Firebrick Red, Galaxy Black, Sapphire Blue, Carbon Grey, Flat Black, Lime Green, Fireball Orange, Titanium White and Sunburst Yellow.