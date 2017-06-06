Mac Tools Introduces New Cordless Brushless Impact Wrench And Impact Driver



As part of the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, Mac Tools announces the launch of its new 20V MAX* ¼” Brushless Impact Driver (MCF886) and 20V MAX* ⅜” Brushless Impact Wrench (MCF891). These new tools are powered for productivity and designed for automotive applications, says the company.

At just 5.69″ in length and with 275 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque, the MCF891 provides compact power. Likewise, the MCF886 is just 5.53″ in length and provides 250 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque. On both tools, three-speed settings and a variable speed trigger enables the user to control the tool’s speed, delivering 0-1,700, 0-1,950 and 0-2,800 rpm, depending on the user’s need. The variable speed trigger also features an electronic brake for optimal speed regulation.



Integrating efficient brushless motors, these tools offer long runtime, making the tools beneficial to the automotive technician. Both the MCF886 and MCF891 are designed with an ergonomic over-molded grip. Each tool includes a three-point LED light to help illuminate dark work areas and anti-mar bumpers for increased durability. In addition, both tools have glass-filled nylon housings to resist damage from most solvents present in an automotive environment.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**When removing a 1-7/16 nut at 100 ft. lbs. with a 4AH battery