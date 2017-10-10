Lumax Offers New Heavy-Duty Quick-Release Grease Coupler

The exclusive patented design of Lumax’s heavy-duty quick release coupler allows it to firmly latch onto the grease fitting, enabling hands-free greasing. The heavy-duty quick release grease coupler locks on and creates a leak-proof seal.

The LX-1403 has a working pressure of 15,000 psi and burst pressure of 22,000 psi. It has hardened four-jaws to withstand high pressures without deformation. No spurts or splashes when disconnecting, offering a clean work environment at all times.



The integrated non-return valve enables the unit to be disconnected easily at high pressures. The compact: 2.9” length x 1.2” height is ideal for use in small, tight spaces. The LX-1403 has an integrated 1/8″ NPT connection.

Compatible with all sizes and forms of mounts, the LX-1403 fits all SAE and metric grease fittings. It makes it suitable for use on hand-, battery-powered or air-operated grease guns and bulk grease pumps.

The ergonomic thumb lever design makes for effortless coupling and uncoupling.

For more information, visit lumax.com.