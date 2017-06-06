News
Liquid Wrench Introduces LED-Powered Pro Penetrant And Lubricant With FlashSight Technology

Liquid Wrench introduces its new Pro Penetrant and Lubricant, featuring exclusive FlashSightLED technology.

This new product features a built-in LED light located directly above the spray nozzle, enabling users to see where they spray and improving accuracy in low-light areas. Combined with an innovative product formulation that delivers the power of a penetrating oil able to cut through the toughest rust, grease and corrosion with a long-lasting lubricant that reduces friction and wear, this new Liquid Wrench product is a truly versatile tool for all trades, says the company.

Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant Powered by FlashSight is available exclusively at AutoZone stores nationwide.


“We know that many of our customers are working in low-light environments every day — under a car, in crawl spaces, on a jobsite — and we wanted to build them a tool that would help make their job easier,” said Marshal Livingstone, VP of marketing. “Our new Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant Powered by FlashSight combines a powerful Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant formula with the added utility of the light they need on the job so they can literally see where they spray.”

Additional product attributes include:

  • Locking on-and-off collar for convenient no-mess storage
  • 2 spray options – with or without a straw
  • Pro-grade anti-seize formula
  • Safe on metal, painted surfaces, plastic and rubber
  • Breaks down built-up rust and cuts through tough grease
  • Corrosion protection on all metals including copper, brass & bronze
  • Zero VOC
  • Patent pending

Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant Powered by FlashSight is packaged in 11 oz. cans.

For more information, visit liquidwrench.com.

