Liqui Moly Top Tec 6200 Meets Latest Volkswagen Requirements

Liqui Moly’s Top Tec 6200 was developed for the Euro 6 emissions standard and meets the latest Volkswagen requirements.

Top Tec 6200 fulfills the VW approvals 50800/50900. As an 0W-20 grade, it is a particularly low-viscosity oil.

“The new Top Tec oil is a special oil that is suitable for special motors only,” said Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the Liqui Moly oil laboratory. “It is not backwards compatible and must under no circumstances be added to another motor. The oil is too low viscosity for these motors: The lubricating film is consequently very thin and a high level of motor wear can occur.”

In order to minimize the risk of mix-up, the new oil has a different design than the other oils in the Liqui Moly Top Tec series. Also, it is the first Top Tec oil with 6000 numbering.

“Mixing new oils is a highly precise process,” Kuhn said. “Only minimal deviations from the recipe result in the mixed oil being rendered useless.”

