LIQUI MOLY Introduces New Oils



LIQUI MOLY will present a whole range of new motor oils – a state-of-the-art oil for the latest models by Audi and Volkswagen, a new development for Porsche and a whole range of oils with special wear protection – at AAPEX 2017.

“Motor oils are our core expertise,” said Sebastian Zelger, director of LIQUI MOLY USA. “We were able to show our decades of experience in the new products.”

As a German company, LIQUI MOLY works closely with car manufacturers in Europe. A result of this cooperation is Top Tec 6200, which was developed for the latest models by Audi and Volkswagen. “Top Tec 6200 shows particularly clearly that oil is a highly specialized liquid replacement part, which only fits very specific motors,” said Sebastian Zelger. This oil is not backward compatible and can only be used in motors for which the VW 508 00/509 00 standard is prescribed.

The new Synthoil Energy A40 for Porsche also is a highly specialized oil. “It is uncompromisingly designed for sports cars,” said Sebastian Zelger. “With this oil we did not take normal cars into account at all, but developed a lubricant that is tailor-made for Porsche motors.”

The Molygen New Generation product range also is being introduced at the exhibition. These are numerous motor oils in various viscosities that are characterized by a special wear protection based on tungsten. And another thing differentiates Molygen from conventional oils: their luminous green color. It was developed predominantly for domestic and Asian car brands.

LIQUI MOLY also will be exhibiting at the SEMA Show for the first time. Zelger added, “At the SEMA Show we will show the speciality experts how they can get more performance from their vehicle with a little chemistry.”

AAPEX takes place from Oct. 31 until Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. LIQUI MOLY can be found at booth No. 33021. The SEMA Show also takes place in Las Vegas from Oct. 31 until Nov. 3. LIQUI MOLY can be found there in the Performance Pavilion at booth No. 50233.