Model: 1999 Lexus ES 300 3.0L

Complaint:

Door locks, truck lid and door switches would not work because of low battery voltage as well as other issues. The vehicle had five alternators (several different brands) put on and three batteries changed out since the customer has had the car. Not sure if the vehicle was new or used when she took possession of it.

Diagnostic Steps Performed And Parts Replaced:

When running tests according to repair information, the vehicle should run between 13.2-13.8 volts, but it is running 13.2 volts currently. With the car idling and the A/C on, the voltage drops to 11.5 volts.

Cause:

Defective instrument cluster and non-factory alternator.

Correction:

Replaced instrument cluster and alternator. Vehicle now operating normally.

Courtesy of Mitchell 1 SureTrack Real Fix.