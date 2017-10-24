Lesjöfors To Introduce More Than 800 New Springs At AAPEX



Lesjöfors announces the development and release of more than 800 new suspension coil springs and dozens of new gas spring lift assists for hoods, trunks and tailgates. These additions for domestic, Asian and European vehicles increase the product range to more than 5,000 coil spring part numbers and more than 1,600 gas spring part numbers. More than 100,000 springs are stocked in the new U.S. Lesjöfors warehouse in Pittston, PA.

“We are investing heavily in our U.S. operation to secure the best range and industry leading service to the market,” said Robert Glynn, VP & general manager IAM. “We are naturally known for our European range, and absolutely committed to being respected for our U.S. domestic range offering.”

Lesjöfors coil springs are manufactured using superior grade, high-strength spring steel in the Lesjöfors factory in Lesjöfors, Sweden. They are cold coiled, heat treated, shot peened and pre-set for increased fatigue strength. Superb corrosion resistance is achieved through a special zinc phosphate coating and electrostatically applied epoxy powder resin paint. The springs are certified to ISO9001, TS16949 and ISO14001 standards and to meet or exceed OE quality, said the company.

“It amazes me how the dynamics of a single piece of steel can be altered to perform all the incredibly important functions a suspension coil spring provides,” said Jim Markle, VP sales & marketing. “There is so much passion and care at our factory to ensure these springs are designed and manufactured to excel at the job they are intended to do.”

Lesjöfors springs are fully cataloged through an online e-catalog, ACES and a new catalog app for smart phones.

Lesjöfors is displaying a wide variety of its existing and new products in booth #3281 at the 2017 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, visit lesjofors-automotive.com.