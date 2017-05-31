News
Lang Tools Offers Wheel Stud Installer And Rethreader Kit

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

The new Lang Tools Wheel Stud Installer and Rethreader Kit (802) works on major vehicle platforms, domestic and import, including light trucks and SUVs.

The installers assure correct installation of the studs by pulling the stud into the drive without damaging the threads. Existing studs can be repaired or cleaned with the rethreaders.

Includes installers and rethreader dies sizes: 1/2-20, M12x1.25, M12x1.5, M14x1.5 and M14x2.0.

Made in the USA.

For more information, click HERE.

