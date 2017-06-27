News
Lang Tools Offers Self-Locking Offset Pinch Off Pliers

The new Lang Tools Self-Locking Offset Pinch Off Pliers can be used to seal vacuum lines, fuel lines, radiator hoses and any other flexible materials.

This product line is designed with a self-locking feature that holds after pressure is applied and can be released by simply pulling the handles apart.

The offset design allows for better access in hard-to-reach areas. The pliers are available in small (#1460), medium (#1470), large (#1480) and a three-piece kit (#1500).

Patent pending. Made in the USA.

