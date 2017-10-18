JohnDow Introduces New Dynamic TPMS Programmable Solution



JohnDow Industries’ Dynamic division recently introduced its new programmable sensor solution, the DVT Pro-Select system. These sensors are an addition to Dynamic’s growing list of full-line TPMS products and tools. The Pro-Select includes three part numbers (DVT-P3152, DVT-P4332 and DVT-P4332W) with these features:

98 percent vehicle coverage – domestic, European and Asian vehicles, including wireless locate and hi-line/low-line protocols

Fast wireless programming – no pad or cradles needed to program the sensors

Can be programmed with all major TPMS tools – Bartec, ATEQ and Snap-on

Copy/clone capability – copy ID from old sensor and program the new sensor

Three-sensor program – easy to manage and lower inventory investment

The DVT-P4332W – specifically designed to work with all late-model Wireless Auto Locate (WAL) equipped vehicles.

Tire programming – eliminating the need to break down tire the wheel to reprogram

Future update technology – new protocols can be copied onto the sensors without hardware changes

Dual valve technology – easy interchange between rubber or metal valve options

Online data – lookup application data available on Epicor, WHI, Wrenchhead, ShowMeTheParts and MAM

Manufactured and tested to OE specifications and performance standards

Greg Iorfida, national sales manager for Dynamic, said, “We are very excited about the addition of these new Pro-Select Sensors. With the continued explosion of the TPMS market, we have placed increased emphasis on new products that will fill the needs of the TPMS service installer as well as assisting distributors and jobbers to exceed their goals for TPMS parts and service sales and profits.”

Also Dynamic’s new TPMS diagnostic/programming tool (DY-46) with OBDII has free updates for five years with a two-year warranty. The tool is an upgradable and sturdy tool that wirelessly configures Dynamic’s Pro Select Sensors in seconds. It will read all OE sensors to include ID number, tire pressure level, temperature and battery status. The DY-46 also provides indirect, manual and auto relearn procedure information and is upgradable to program all popular universal aftermarket sensors.

Dynamic also offers service rebuild kits, TPMS mechanical tools and storage as part of the Dynamic line. For more detailed information, call 1-888-571-1141 or visit the websites dynamicTPMS.com or JohnDow.com. A DVT Pro-Select training video also is available here.