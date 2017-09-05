News
ago

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

CRC Industries Launches GDI Service Pack At NAPA AutoCare Centers

'Shocktober 2' Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

Coats GTS Series Tire Changers Feature Tiltback Design

Innova Diagnostic Scan Tool Reads ABS And SRS Codes

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics

Bosch Expands Rotating Machine And Braking Lines To Cover Nearly 6M Vehicles

CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits


Innovative Products of America (IPA) announces the #9107A Electric Brake Force Meter with Dynamic Load Simulation and Circuit Testing.

Simulate trailer brakes, read brake-controller output, troubleshoot faults and test tow-lighting functions with one tool.

It utilizes patent-pending, dynamic load simulation technology to sync with a vehicle’s trailer detection system, allowing the technician to quickly troubleshoot integrated and aftermarket brake controllers without needing a trailer. The tool displays real-time, brake-force output gain and timing, as well as truck-side tow circuit indication.


Designed for 7-spade equipped vehicles, the tool automatically recognizes the electronic signature of both integrated (ITBC) and aftermarket trailer brake controllers. It simulates a trailer load and displays real-time, brake-controller output gain and application timing. In addition to the electric brake monitoring, the #9107A is ideal for troubleshooting all truck-side tow circuits, e.g., tail lights, turn signals, 12V+, reverse and ground condition, etc. The 25′ cable allows for one-man, in-cab testing and is easily stowed inside the provided soft case.

For more information on the #9107A, visit ipatools.com or call 888-786-7899.

Show Full Article