Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced a new AMK OES Air Suspension Compressor for the 2004-‘14 Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W639 Chassis). Available exclusively from Arnott, P-2800 is designed to directly replace the OE compressor.

The compressor, which retails for $599 and is backed by Arnott’s limited lifetime warranty, performs flawlessly under all circumstances including full vehicle loads and trailer towing, the company says.

P-2800 replaces OE part numbers:

· 6393200204

· 6393200404

The compressor is epoxy-coated to prevent corrosion and includes a dryer. The company says installation is quick and easy, plus a detailed installation manual is available for download.

