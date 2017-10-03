News/Innova Telematics Solutions
Innova Offers Telematics Solutions, Connecting Repair Shops With Customers

Innova Telematics Solutions is offering an aftermarket solution to connect automotive repair shops with customers.

“The Innova aftermarket-specific connected car solution allows shops to monitor the service needs of customers’ vehicles and reach out to schedule repairs,” said Mike Fitzgerald, executive vice president and general manager of Innova Telematics Solutions. “Including parts stores in the process is unique to Innova. We include parts stores to keep them informed of upcoming repairs at their customers’ shops so the parts stores can have inventory on hand and provide superior service.”

Innova Telematics Solutions links repair shops directly with their car owner customers so they can generate more business and perform repairs in a timely, efficient manner. This telematics system displays information for each customer’s vehicle, including upcoming maintenance, service history, diagnostic trouble codes and the most likely fix, drastically reducing diagnostic time, Innova said. It also offers a marketing tool, allowing shops to easily send customized messages, coupons and reminders.

For more information, visit its.innova.com.

