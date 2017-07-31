Innova Launches The Next Generation Of Professional OBD Tools And Repair Solutions



Innova Electronics Corp. has announced the launch of its latest line of professional on-board diagnostic (OBD) tools. The INNOVA CarScan offering is designed by professional automotive repair professionals to help technicians of all levels streamline repairs on today’s vehicles. The line, which begins shipping this month, includes the entry-level 5023 CarScan Code Reader, the 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS and the fully featured 5160 CarScan PRO (MSRP from $114 to $642).

“For nearly two decades, Innova has provided millions of automotive DIYers and pros of all levels with tools and information to affordably solve check engine light problems without time-consuming training and scrolling or expensive subscription fees,” said Mike Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager, Innova. “This line builds on the features that have made our patented products popular over the years by adding functions that appeal to service bay techs, whether you’re working in a tire, collision, lube and tune, dealership or independent repair shop.

“What truly sets these tools apart from other professional OBD tools on the market is access to the proprietary Innova RepairSolutions Pro website and app, offering unmatched repair guidance to help techs fix vehicles quickly and efficiently,” added Fitzgerald.

Each of the INNOVA CarScan tools includes access to RepairSolutions Pro through a free one- to 12-month trial subscription. The higher-end 5100 and 5160 tools also include Bluetooth connectivity to communicate with the RepairSolutions Pro mobile app (iOS and Android). RepairSolutions Pro is a diagnostic solutions resource created to help professionals and shops diagnose and repair today’s complex vehicles by providing verified fixes, difficulty ratings, technical service bulletins, step-by-step instructions, a resource to connect with fellow pros, and more.

The INNOVA 5160 CarScan PRO is a top-of-the-line, all-in-one professional scan tool featuring an all-systems module network scan, active test and bi-directional controls to perform diagnostic routines, ABS and SRS live data and maintenance system resets for most gas, diesel and hybrid OBD-II vehicles on the road today. Optional OBD-I coverage is available to service model year 1982 to 1995 vehicles. It also features FixAssist technology with patented on-screen code and troubleshooting repair tips, and trip cycle procedures to support technicians in the proper validation of repairs. Users can clearly view and record diagnostic results on the tool’s full-color 3.5-inch display that provides the convenience to view up to four live data parameters at one time. The 5160 also features battery initialization, as well as steering angle, battery and oil light reset. The 5160 comes with a protective rubber boot and soft storage pouch. Click here for a compatibility checker.