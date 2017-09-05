Innova Diagnostic Scan Tool Reads ABS And SRS Codes

The Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS reads Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) codes on most 1996 and newer domestic, Asian and European cars, light trucks and SUVs on the road today. It enables the user to graph two live data parameters at a time. The 5100 also features Network Scan, as well as the ability to read ABS and SRS live data.



Each of the INNOVA CarScan tools includes access to RepairSolutions Pro through a free 1- to 12-month trial subscription. The 5100 also includes Bluetooth connectivity to conveniently communicate with the RepairSolutions Pro mobile app (iOS and Android). RepairSolutions Pro is a diagnostic solutions resource created to help professionals and shops diagnose and repair today’s complex vehicles by providing verified fixes, difficulty ratings, Technical Service Bulletins, step-by-step instructions, a resource to connect with fellow pros, and more.

The 5100 also delivers features such as Oil & Battery Light reset and Battery Initialization, as well as:

Reads and Clears Check Engine Light Codes

Reads and Clears ABS/SRS Codes

Live Data – Graph up to 2 ABS, SRS or Powertrain parameters simultaneously

Vehicle Network Scan

Patented All-In-One display

Oil Light Reset

Battery Light Reset

Battery Initialization

Battery/Alternator/Charging System Test

Bluetooth Enabled Mobile App compatibility

A complete list of product features and functions with a comparison chart and vehicle compatibility coverage is available at pro.innova.com. For more information, pricing and availability, contact Innova Sales using this link.